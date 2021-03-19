In 2021, it is consumer power that can lead to change, which means brands that are carbon neutral are seeing a boom in sales.

Artists can be carbon neutral too and in fact it will quickly pay for itself! Being carbon neutral is really easy to do and will lead to an increase in your art sales as buyers increasingly search out sustainable options.

Get started with our 3-step guide below!

Step 1: Calculate your emissions

First up you need to calculate your carbon footprint. This is the emissions you output in your work as an artist.

If you’re an individual you can use this free and easy online calculator from the WWF or here with Carbon Footprint

If you are a business you’ll need to have this assessment done by a third party (at theprintspace we used Carbon Footprint).

Step 2: Reduce your emissions

Start reducing your emissions today. This means less impact on the planet but also on your wallet, as it will cost you less to offset. Here are just a few things you can do:

Cycle to your studio or take public transport

Each week do your admin day from home

If you work from home switch to a renewable supplier

Turn the heating down 1degree

If it’s not in use, switch it off

Switch all light bulbs to LED

Buy materials from sustainable sources

When things break, try and have them fixed before buying new

Keep a recycling bin next to your desk

Need a computer? Get a laptop they use less energy to power

Dispose of chemicals and electronics through your local council

For more ways to save energy click here

Step 3: Offset unavoidable emissions

The final step to becoming carbon neutral is offsetting. This means supporting Climate+ projects for the monetary value of your unavoidable carbon emissions. In the UK, the average footprint costs about £7 a month to offset. To know how much you need to offset, use the calculator in point 1.



At theprintspace we invest in renewable energy projects as recommended by the WWF, Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth. We do this, and recommend you do too, through the Gold Standard.