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Incredible gold photographic prints for new solo exhibition

July 27, 2016

Summer 2012 will be a moment in history well remembered by many. The Olympics in London, with scepticism it wouldn’t hold up to expectations, the city of London and the UK showed the world how it’s done. With this in mind, photographer David Ellis decided to photograph the champions of the London Olympics. But he did so with a twist, adding gold to the portraits, elevating those photographed to much higher levels of greatness. 

 

tom daley 2012 london olympics

 

Mo farrah london olympics gold portrait by david ellis

 

These photographs were printed onto a unique gold paper, which isn’t stocked at theprintspace and David used the last of this paper anywhere in the world to create these beautiful portraits. With this unique job and theprintspace only printing onto their own papers, the portraits were of such a quality this was an opportunity we couldn’t refuse!

The Gold Rush opens on the 5th August  at Accept & Proceed, Unit 2, 1 Baltic Place, London N1 5AQ and continues until the 5th September Monday-Friday 10am-6pm

 

David Ellis the gold rush exhibition

 

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