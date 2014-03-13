Reeps One on his latest exhibition A.D.O. in this exclusive interview

We’re proud to support multi faceted visual and sonic artist, Reeps One AKA Harry Yeff’s first major solo exhibition A.D.O at east end gallery space LondoNewcastle.

The exhibition will showcase Harry Yeff‘s theoretical, neurological and anatomical approach to his art and will engage viewers in a multi-sensory series of installations and special live shows throughout the residency.

The title ADO is a play on ADD – Replacing the ‘Disorder’ with ‘Order’ as this process has had a prime roll in the order of Harry Yeff. “I am turning a negative label into something positive,” Harry says. “It’s about having the right to be who you are.”

There will be four aspects to the exhibition: visual art; musical performance; the union of audio and visual; and theoretical, neurological and anatomical insights in to how Harry does what he does.

When deciding how to present his work, Harry was looking for papers that create as much depth as possible.

“I was looking for the paper with the most visual range for my cymatics,” Harry explains. “Kodak Metallic has an insane depth and I really like the way it makes the whites shimmer. It is the perfect paper for my futuristic images.”

With special feature installations, films and performances such as ‘Circle Of Naked’ and ‘The Room’ to be announced shortly, A.D.O is a unique exhibition offering an important insight in the realms where creativity and mental awareness collide.

A.D.O – Reeps One’s AKA Harry Yeff’s first major solo exhibition, 20-27 March 2014, 12 – 7pm on weekdays, 10am – 6pm at the weekend, east end gallery space LondoNewcastle, admission free.