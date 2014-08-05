Natural moments of childhood captured by photographer

Taking in the moment shots of kids can be tricky. Playing up to the camera or not interested in doing anything at all. But with photographer Helen Bartlett’s work she manages to capture the innocence and never ending summer feel of childhood.

Aside from the brightly coloured clothes and plastic toys of today, Helen Bartlett interest resides the little moments that both parents and children love to remember.

We’ve been working with Helen for many years. She is now sought after as one of the most accomplished and respected family portrait photographers in the UK.

Helen’s inspiration derived from her parents. “My Dad was a very keen photographer, and he taught my brothers and I when we were very young,” she tells us.

“The pictures were printed in our darkroom at home and a love of the medium was born,” she adds.

Capturing the Relationships between Us

“These pictures captured the relationships between us – images of siblings with strong bonds, both of love and laughter, and the occasional well-aimed thump!”

Helen shoots with Canon cameras (two 1DX bodies) and, primarily, with prime lenses. On a usual day, she would use 35mm 1.4, a 50mm 1.2 and an 85mm 1.2 lens.

She prefers black and white as a medium, as does her father. “My dad’s pictures look great today, and I love how images I take now sit so comfortably with those of the past,” Helen explains.

“We print the majority of our images at theprintspace and the Hahnemühle Pearl fine art paper suits us brilliantly,” says Helen.

“I love the weight and tactile quality of the paper, and the fabulous depth it brings to the images. It’s a beautiful paper to print on and the framed images look spectacular, we love them.”

Further information and more of Helen Bartlett’s stunning work can be found on her website, Facebook and Twitter.

Planning to print your work? Read our tips on black and white printing!