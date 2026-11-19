Choose a Standard frame for a classic gallery look: the print sits just behind the glass, held clear of it by a window mount or a small fillet, and you have the widest choice of mouldings. Choose a Box frame for depth: the print is set back inside a deeper profile, so there is visible space between the glass and the paper. A Standard frame is what is often called a flat frame. Both are handmade to the size of your print.

Standard frame and Box frame compared

Standard frame Box frame How the print sits Behind the glazing, with a window mount or a fillet Set back inside a deep profile Look Classic fine art presentation Modern and minimal, with depth Mouldings The full range, 22 options: White, Black, Walnut, Beech, Oak, Silver, Gold and Ornate 6 options: White or Black in Thin or Square, Oak in Thin or Thin Rounded Window mount Optional Optional Glass None, Standard or Anti Reflective Art None, Standard or Anti Reflective Art Turnaround 10 working days, printing included 10 working days, printing included

When a Standard frame is the better choice

You want a traditional presentation that suits almost any image.

You want a moulding the Box frame does not come in: Walnut, Beech, wide Oak, Silver, Gold or Ornate.

You are hanging several pieces together and want the frames to stay quiet on the wall.

When a Box frame is the better choice

You want the work to have depth and presence, as contemporary photography often does.

You want clear space between the glass and a print framed without a window mount.

A White, Black or Oak moulding suits the piece.

For an all-black look, either type takes a black moulding with a black window mount.

The other two frame types

If what you want is a shadow gap around the piece, that is a Floating frame or a Tray frame, not a Box frame. In a Floating frame the print is float-mounted on a white backboard with all four paper edges visible. A Tray frame holds a mounted print in a recessed tray, with no glass. All four types and every moulding are in What frame types and mouldings can I choose?, and photographs of each finished style are on the framing page.

Glass

Glass is optional on both types, and Anti Reflective Art glass is the one we recommend. Conservation Clear, which blocks 99% of UV, and Museum glass, which adds anti-reflection to the same UV block, are available on request. See Glazing options for frames.

How to choose the type when ordering

At order.creativehub.io, choose Bespoke frame on the Framing & Mounting card, then pick Standard or Box on the Frame Type card. The Moulding card then lists only the mouldings for that type, and the price updates as you choose. Guide prices are on the price list. A print must be at least 180 mm on its shortest side to be framed.

Photographs of both frame types, with their mouldings and glass, are on our bespoke framing page.