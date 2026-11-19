Yes, an order can always be made cheaper by changing one of four things: the size, the paper, the mounting or framing specification, or the delivery method. Change an option at order.creativehub.io and the price updates straight away, so the basket is the easiest place to compare. Current figures for standard sizes are on the price list.

Reduce the size

A print is priced by the size of the sheet, and the cost of mounting, framing and courier delivery of mounted or framed work rises with the size of the piece too. Custom sizes carry no surcharge: the price follows the size band the print falls in, so it is worth checking the basket price at a slightly smaller size. The shape makes no difference in itself. There is no separate pricing for 3:2, 4:3, square or other ratios.

Change the print type, not the paper

There are only two price points for prints at any given size:

all giclée papers share one price;

the two C-type papers, Fuji Crystal Archive matt and gloss, share another, which is lower at every size.

So switching between giclée papers saves nothing: choose the one whose surface you prefer. If budget decides it, C-type is the lower-priced option, and C-type matt is the closest equivalent to a matt giclée look.

Change the mounting or framing specification

Mounting and framing are added to the print price, and the cost depends on the option.

Mounting. Among the boards, Display Card costs least, followed by Foam Board and 3 mm Foamex, then 12 mm MDF, then aluminium and Dibond with battens. See the mounting options.

Among the boards, Display Card costs least, followed by Foam Board and 3 mm Foamex, then 12 mm MDF, then aluminium and Dibond with battens. See the mounting options. Framing. White, black and oak finishes share a price. Walnut, beech, silver and gold mouldings cost more. See the frame styles and finishes.

Change the delivery method

Delivery is charged separately from production and chosen at checkout, where the price of each option is shown for your address.

Collection from our London studio is free.

Print-only orders within the UK can go by Royal Mail or by courier. Prints larger than 40 x 30 in go by courier only, at a higher charge.

Mounted and framed orders travel by courier only, and the charge rises with the size of the piece. Pieces larger than 40 x 30 in are shipped crated at a large-piece rate.

What does not change the price

Quantity. The basket price per print is the same for every copy. For a large order, ask for a quote before ordering: see Is there a minimum order or a bulk discount for prints?

The basket price per print is the same for every copy. For a large order, ask for a quote before ordering: see Is there a minimum order or a bulk discount for prints? Codes from voucher sites. These are not ours: see Do you offer discount codes, a student discount or gift vouchers?

If you would rather we priced an alternative for you, tell us what you would like to change and we will work it out.

Before you change anything, weigh up sizes and finishes on our printing and framing price list, which has figures for standard sizes.