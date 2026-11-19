Order the print at the exact size of the frame. Custom sizes cost no extra, so there is no reason to settle for the nearest standard size. Prints have a trimming tolerance of up to 1.5 mm per side, and if the print is to be mounted, check the finished thickness against the depth of the frame's rebate before you order.

Choosing the size

Frames in a standard size. A print ordered at the same standard size, for example 14 x 10 in or 12 x 8 in, fits a frame of that size with no extra allowance.

A print ordered at the same standard size, for example 14 x 10 in or 12 x 8 in, fits a frame of that size with no extra allowance. Metric and other frames. Enter the frame's exact size. The nearest inch size is often not close enough: a standard 16 x 20 in print is 50.8 x 40.6 cm, a fraction too large for a 50 x 40 cm frame.

How to enter a size of your own is covered in Can I order a custom print size?

Trimming tolerance

The tolerance of up to 1.5 mm per side is a maximum, not a fixed amount that is always trimmed off. Where the fit is tight, allow for it when you choose the size.

A mounted print for your own frame

If you want a rigid, flat print to drop into an existing frame, mount it to a substrate such as Dibond, not a mount board. Measure the depth of the rebate first and compare it with the finished thickness.

Dibond is 3 mm thick.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag mounted on Dibond is approximately 3.48 to 4 mm overall. For a tight fit, work to the upper figure.

For any other paper and board, tell us the combination and what you are building, and we will get the exact thickness for you.

Dibond and the other substrates we mount on are compared in our guide, what is a mounted print.

For a stack or an album, multiply the thickness of one sheet by the number of sheets and add a tolerance. If the prints are mounted, add 3 mm per print for the Dibond. Paper and board figures are listed in How heavy and how thick are your papers and mounting materials?

An exact finished panel size

If a Dibond panel has to finish at an exact size, state the total finished size of the mounted panel, for example 42 x 52 cm, in the message box at checkout, or send it to us with your order number through the contact page. We confirm it with you before production.

Mounted dimensions cannot be entirely guaranteed until the mount is complete. If your project needs a fit with zero tolerance, tell us when you order, not afterwards.

What we cannot do

We do not fit prints into frames that you send us, and we do not sell window mounts on their own, so the print is supplied for you to fit yourself. If you would prefer the whole piece made for you, every frame from our framing service is made to measure around the print.

Should you decide against fitting the print yourself, our made to measure frames are built around it, with styles, mounts and glass to choose from.