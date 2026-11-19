Yes. Every print on the ordering site is a custom size: you type the width and height you want, in millimetres or inches, and we print and trim to it. There are no preset sizes to pick from, so A1, A0, square and panoramic prints are all ordered the same way, and a custom size carries no surcharge.

How to enter your size

Upload your image at order.creativehub.io and start a print order. Choose your paper. The largest size you can enter depends on it. On the Print Size card, type the Width and Height in Millimeters or Inches.

The card opens at your file's native print size (its pixel dimensions divided by its embedded resolution) when that size can be ordered, and otherwise with the long side at 300 mm. That is only a starting value: the file is scaled to whatever size you enter.

When a file is scaled well beyond its native size, a test strip print shows how the detail holds before you order the full sheet.

A-sizes are typed in like any other size:

Size Dimensions A4 210 × 297 mm A3 297 × 420 mm A2 420 × 594 mm A1 594 × 841 mm (23.4 × 33.1 in)

When the size does not fit your image

Sizes follow the proportions of your file. Type one dimension and the other is worked out from the shape of the image, so a file that is not A-size in shape will not land exactly on an A-size. You have two ways round this: crop the file to the proportions you want before uploading, or add a border so that image plus border makes up the sheet size you need. See Why was my print cropped, or the border uneven? for how the two choices behave.

Smallest and largest sizes

The smallest print is 90 mm per side on every paper, so small squares such as 100 × 100 mm can be ordered. The largest depends on the paper:

Paper Short side, up to Long side, up to C-type: Fuji Matt, Fuji Gloss 1270 mm (about 50 in) 3810 mm (150 in) Giclée: Hahnemühle Photo Rag, Epson Semi-Gloss 1498 mm (59 in) 4572 mm (180 in) Giclée: Hahnemühle German Etching, Hahnemühle Pearl, Hahnemühle Bamboo, Canson Baryta, Ilford Cotton Textured 1092 mm (about 43 in) 3048 mm (120 in)

The card checks what you type against the chosen paper's limits before you can continue. If a size is refused, try a wider paper: a print too wide for C-type can be made as a giclée on Hahnemühle Photo Rag or Epson Semi-Gloss. A size wider than the widest paper cannot be printed as a single piece. There is more on paper widths in Maximum print sizes for C-Type and Giclée prints.

What the size you type refers to

If you add a border, the Set the size of option decides what your width and height mean:

My image (the default): the image prints at exactly the size you typed and the border is added around it, so the sheet is larger.

(the default): the image prints at exactly the size you typed and the border is added around it, so the sheet is larger. Final paper: the sheet is the size you typed and the border sits inside it, so the printed image is smaller.

The size you order is always the whole file. If you have built a border, a caption or a colour bar into the file, include it in the dimensions you type. We print a colour bar only when it is already part of the file; we do not add one.

How custom sizes are priced

A custom size is priced automatically at the smallest standard size band it fits in, and very small sizes are priced at the smallest band. Custom sizes are not listed individually on the price list, so the basket is where you see the exact price. Adding to the basket is free of obligation.

Limits for framed and mounted prints

Framing: bespoke frames can be bought online up to 1270 mm (50 in) on the short side and 1905 mm (75 in) on the long side. This is the outer size of the frame, including any window mount; a floating frame adds 62 mm to each dimension. You can still configure a larger frame, but its price is replaced by Get a quote and it is quoted by our team and made to order.

bespoke frames can be bought online up to 1270 mm (50 in) on the short side and 1905 mm (75 in) on the long side. This is the outer size of the frame, including any window mount; a floating frame adds 62 mm to each dimension. You can still configure a larger frame, but its price is replaced by and it is quoted by our team and made to order. Mounting: can be chosen online up to 2440 mm (96 in) on the longest side.

can be chosen online up to 2440 mm (96 in) on the longest side. Oversized pieces: a mounted piece over 1905 mm on the long side or 1270 mm on the short side can be ordered, but checkout shows an Oversized order notice and only studio collection can be selected. Get a delivery quote emails the full specification to our customer service team, with you copied in, and they reply with a delivery price.

Triptychs and multi-panel pieces

A triptych is ordered as three separate prints. Decide the gap between the panels on the wall first, split the image into one file per panel allowing for that gap, then order each file as its own print. Put all the panels in one basket: they are produced together and sent as one delivery.

Still deciding on dimensions? Our guide to printing your artwork covers what size to print alongside paper choice and file preparation.