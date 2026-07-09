How do I contact customer service?

There are a few ways to contact our friendly customer service team, whichever suits you best.
Ways to contact customer service
- Live chat: click the blue icon at the bottom right of the website page.
- Email: info@theprintspace.co.uk
- Phone: +44 (0) 207 739 1060
What to include when you email
To help us resolve your query quickly, it helps to include:
- Your order number (visible in your account).
- A clear description of the issue.
- Photos, if the issue is physical (for example, damage, colour or finish).
Visit our studio
You're welcome to visit our studio at:
74 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DL (fully accessible). We're open Monday to Friday, 9am – 7pm.