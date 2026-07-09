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How do I contact customer service?

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There are a few ways to contact our friendly customer service team, whichever suits you best.

Ways to contact customer service

  • Live chat: click the blue icon at the bottom right of the website page.
  • Email: info@theprintspace.co.uk
  • Phone: +44 (0) 207 739 1060

What to include when you email

To help us resolve your query quickly, it helps to include:

  • Your order number (visible in your account).
  • A clear description of the issue.
  • Photos, if the issue is physical (for example, damage, colour or finish).

Visit our studio

You're welcome to visit our studio at:

74 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DL (fully accessible). We're open Monday to Friday, 9am – 7pm.

Updated on 9 July 2026
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