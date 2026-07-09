My order is guaranteed, what does this mean?

Your order is guaranteed by our satisfaction guarantee — here's what that order guarantee covers.

We pride ourselves on providing print and framing products of the highest standard, with a service level to match, which is why we offer a satisfaction guarantee on all orders.

What the order guarantee covers

If your order arrives with a defect, or doesn't match your file to theprintspace's colour-management standards, we'll put it right. For any single order we will either replace it or refund it — one remedy per order, never both. Replacements are arranged free of charge, immediately, without quibble.

How to make a claim

If something's wrong, email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk with your order reference and photos or a short video of the issue, and we'll arrange your replacement or refund straight away.

To read our full satisfaction guarantee policy, click here.

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