What is your order guarantee policy?

theprintspace offers a satisfaction guarantee on every order, and our order guarantee policy is simple to use.

What the order guarantee policy covers

Our satisfaction guarantee means that if your order arrives with a defect, or doesn't match your file to our colour-management standards, we will put it right. For any single order we will either replace it or refund it — one remedy per order, never both. Replacements are arranged free of charge, immediately, without quibble.

How to make a claim

To make a claim, contact support at info@theprintspace.co.uk with your order reference and photos or a short video of the issue, and we will arrange your replacement or refund straight away.

Checking the finish before you sell

Because prints and frames are made to order, we recommend ordering a small print or a paper sample pack first if you'd like to check the finish before selling. Our promise is that you'll receive work to the quality and colour-management standard you would expect from a world-class fine-art printing service.

We reserve the right to resort to statutory consumer rights where we feel there is an abuse of fairness or trust in a request or in this goodwill policy.

Related articles