My prints arrived damaged, how do I get a replacement or a refund?

If your prints arrived damaged, here's how to arrange a replacement or refund.

If a print is damaged, or the order is defective in some way, please get in touch with our team to discuss the options.

How to get in touch if your prints arrived damaged

Live chat: click the blue icon at the bottom right of the page.

click the blue icon at the bottom right of the page. Email: info@theprintspace.co.uk

What to include

Your order reference

Photos or a short video of the damage

What happens next

Our guarantee covers any defects or damage in transit. Under our satisfaction guarantee we will either replace or refund your order — one remedy per order — so you receive it to the quality and standard you'd expect. We'll agree the resolution with you when you get in touch.

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