I am not happy with my print, mount or frame order, how do I complain?

If you need to complain about a print, mount or frame order, please contact our customer service team and we'll make sure you're provided with a solution. We pride ourselves on print and framing products of the highest standard, with a service level to match.

How to complain about a print order

Live chat: click the blue icon at the bottom right of the website page.

click the blue icon at the bottom right of the website page. Email: info@theprintspace.co.uk

Please include:

Your order number

A clear description of what's wrong

Photos or a short video of the issue (especially important for quality, colour, damage or finish problems)

The customer team aims to respond within one working day.

Our satisfaction guarantee

If your order has a defect, or doesn't match your file to our colour-management standards, we'll put it right. Under our satisfaction guarantee we will either refund or replace your order — one remedy per order. Our guarantee is that you'll receive your order to the quality and standard you'd expect from a fine-art printing service.

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