I have an issue with my order, how do I contact you?

If you have an issue with your order, we're happy to help you find a solution.

We pride ourselves on providing print and framing products of the highest standard, with a service level to match — which is why we offer a satisfaction guarantee on all orders.

How to get in touch about an issue with your order

Live chat: click the blue icon at the bottom right of the page.

click the blue icon at the bottom right of the page. Email: info@theprintspace.co.uk

What to include

To help us resolve things quickly, please include:

Your order number (visible in your account)

A clear description of the issue

Photos or a short video if the issue is physical (damage, colour, finish)

We aim to respond within one working day for standard queries, and faster for urgent shipping or quality issues.

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