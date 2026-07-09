I have an issue with my order, how do I contact you?

If you have an issue with your order, we're happy to help you find a solution.
We pride ourselves on providing print and framing products of the highest standard, with a service level to match — which is why we offer a satisfaction guarantee on all orders.
How to get in touch about an issue with your order
- Live chat: click the blue icon at the bottom right of the page.
- Email: info@theprintspace.co.uk
What to include
To help us resolve things quickly, please include:
- Your order number (visible in your account)
- A clear description of the issue
- Photos or a short video if the issue is physical (damage, colour, finish)
We aim to respond within one working day for standard queries, and faster for urgent shipping or quality issues.