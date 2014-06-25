Illustrator takes new direction with her artwork

Illustrator Holly Sharpe is pushing into a new direction. Talking exclusively to theprintspace, Holly discusses the transition from small to large scale art works.

Holly Sharpe‘s latest work started as a sort of experiment, she tells us. ”It was a need to let go and try something different, something with less boundaries and restrictions,” the renowned London-based illustrator explains.

Holly hardly used any pencil in any of her new pieces. “This is abnormal for me,” she says. “But this created, I think, a greater sense of spontaneity as I just put paint brush with ink and water to paper and let things happen quite naturally.”

“This new body of work was a great way for me to push my work in a new direction,” she says. “With the idea in mind that it would help with my transition to larger scale paintings on canvas, something I have just recently started for the first time ever.”

“This is definitely something I will come back to,” she says. “As I think it portrays something really strong, perhaps because there are less distractions than with my usual array of colours.”

“I will always love drawing with pencils, and will no doubt return to doing so, but for now it has felt very liberating and exciting to try new ways of working,” she adds.

Holly’s favourite paper to use for her beautiful giclée prints is our Hahnemühle German Etching paper.

“I love the quality, thickness and texture of it,” she explains. “I think it really suits my style of work and the lines and colours are printed on it so perfectly, that it could easily be mistaken for an original.”

You can buy all of Holly’s beautiful new illustrations and see much more of her work on Holly Sharpe’s website.

Are you planning to print your own illustrations? Read our paper guide to learn more.