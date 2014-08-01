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Be a part of the creatives inspired by ice-cream bringing new work to Hoxton

August 1, 2014

I Scream Factory is a collective of creatives inspired by the idea that ice cream is a metaphor for life. Support their Kickstarter to bring their work to Hoxton Gallery.

I Scream Factory collective kickstarter exhibition Scream for Ice Cream graffiti art I Scream Factory collective kickstarter exhibition Scream for Ice Cream girl eating an ice cream I Scream Factory collective kickstarter exhibition Scream for Ice Cream gun covered in white paintI Scream Factory collective kickstarter exhibition Scream for Ice Cream girl fallen with ice cream I Scream Factory collective kickstarter exhibition Scream for Ice Cream girl holding ice cream in a field I Scream Factory collective kickstarter exhibition Scream for Ice Cream colour chartI Scream Factory collective kickstarter exhibition Scream for Ice Cream boy smiling with ice cream on his face

 

I Scream Factory has been given the opportunity to host an exhibition from 27th August to 3rd September at our friends of Hoxton Gallery in London.

The photo exhibition will be called ‘Scream for Ice Cream’ – a title that takes us back to a seminal scene in Jim Jarmusch’s 1986 film Down by Law. I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Support I Scream Factory’s Kickstarter and get some great rewards, like a signed fine art print on our Fuji Crystal Archive paper of your favourite work!

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