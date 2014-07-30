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New exhibition’Imagining the Exotic’ comes to theprintspace.

July 30, 2014

For the first time, we opened our extensive client database for curator Elaine Tam to select and curate her favourites in our new group show ‘Imagining the Exotic‘.

Imagining the Exotic Exhibition from curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace blue image Imagining the Exotic Exhibition from curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace child wearing joke glasses Imagining the Exotic Exhibition from curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace polaroidImagining the Exotic Exhibition from curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace woman in a forest Imagining the Exotic Exhibition from curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace landscape Imagining the Exotic Exhibition from curator Elaine Tam at printing studio theprintspace pool

 

The exhibition at our East London gallery features work by Martin Beverton, Tina Hillier, Sam Laughlin, Jei Tootle, Remy Whiting and Kyler Zeleny.

Imagining the Exotic‘: private view and drinks reception is on Thursday, 31st July 2014, 7 – 9.30pm, theprintspace gallery, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL.

The exhibition continues from Friday, 1st August 2014 onwards, opening Monday to Friday, 9am – 7pm. Admission is free. 

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