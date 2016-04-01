Join our team as an intern

We’re looking for interns! Are you enthusiastic, have good customer skills and passionate about contemporary photography? We are looking for 3 paid exhibition interns to help us with our exciting presence at the huge Sony World Photography Awards 2016 exhibition at Somerset House, London, as we are once again the official print partner!

You are required to work from the 21st April – May 8th. You will need to be flexible.

Pay is £50 for weekdays and extra for weekends and bank holidays worked. These will be temporary positions.

Please email marketing@theprintspace.co.uk with a brief covering letter (200 words max.) and a CV, with ‘WPO Internship’ as the subject, for attention of David Greatorex.

Unfortunately due to the popularity of these roles, only successful applicants will be contacted.

The deadline for applications is the 8th April 2016.

Thank you.