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Photographer photographs ‘art heroes’ childhood homes

June 1, 2016

 New technologies mean a photograph can now be the starting point for the photographer, rather than the end point. The photograph is a door waiting to be opened.

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 Hey! Please introduce yourself and what you do!

John MacLean. I’m a photographer and maker of photobooks.

What is it about your practice that you find so exciting and keeps you hooked?

New technologies mean a photograph can now be the starting point for the photographer, rather than the end point. The photograph is a door waiting to be opened.

When is your favorite time to work?

Mornings. Just as that first coffee kicks in.

 

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What makes you wake up each morning feeling pumped to create some new work?

Well, not every morning… but remembering that having the opportunity and freedom to create work should never be taken for granted.

Are there any artists/photographers/writers/filmmakers or musicians which you have in mind when looking at creating new works?

My project Hometowns is about my artistic influences. I made a list of my 25 ‘art heroes’ and photographed the places where they grew up.

What are you currently working on that you just can’t get enough of?

Just finishing a project called ‘Outthinking the Rectangle’. I say ‘just finishing’ but I can’t leave it alone… so it may never be finished…

What’s next for you?

Getting the book of Hometowns made.

 

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