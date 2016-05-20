Own your very own bit of the renowned BJP

Opening on the 1st June, this will be your chance to own part of the BJP! British Journal of Photography have witnessed 160 years of photographic history, and now they’re offering the chance to be part of their future.

Their upcoming campaign will allow you to invest in BJP – starting at just £10, you can support them in their mission to champion the best of contemporary photography.

They are seeking investment via crowdfunding to accelerate their plans, offering early access to registered parties. In addition to their newly redesigned print magazine, apps and events programme, your investment will allow them bring their archive – stretching back to the 1850s – to the public, helping them make the history of photography available to all.

As Archive, a recurring feature in their print magazine, demonstrates, their extensive historic records remains highly relevant today – in their 4 March 1982 edition, they reported on an earlier feud between Bradford’s National Media Museum (then National Museum of Photography, Film and Television) and London’s Victoria and Albert Museum over the RPS collection.

If you want to help unlock more pieces of photographic history, register your interest at: www.bjp.photo/invest