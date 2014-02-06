The beautiful calm images from London’s rooftops captured by James Burns

With his unrivalled access to London’s rooftops, James Burns takes us into an enchanting world where breathtaking panorama unfolds.

A place where the sunrise can be enjoyed in all its glory, where most glamorous of London’s landmarks can be seen in one sweep of the eye.

If you thought you knew London well, you haven’t seen anything till you’ve seen it from the rooftops: A world of silhouettes, fireworks, dramatic clouds, magical mists and the ever-busy cranes.

London from the Rooftops 2014: 27th of January until 4th of March, Mon – Fri 9am – 7pm, at theprintspace gallery, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL London. Admission free.

North London photographer James Burns returns to theprintspace gallery in Shoreditch with 66 new stunning prints captured from the city’s tallest buildings.