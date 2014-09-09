James Tarry on escaping London and finding a simpler way of life

Big cities can wear the best of us down. Photographer James Tarry had enough of the big smoke and searched for something a little different to the daily grind. What he found will take your breath away.

Ever thought of just throwing some stuff together and getting away from home for a while? James Tarry can tell all.

Working as an architectural and interior photographer in London, James took an extended break to travel round America. He tells us about the refreshing change in subject and medium.

“During five months away from London I started blogging and rediscovered my love for film photography, two things that have now significantly changed my work life back in London,” he says.

“These images are from later on in the trip when I had all but decided to not shoot digitally anymore.”

James started by travelling from Chicago to San Francisco, where he worked for a while. “In the time also covered LA, San Diego, Route 66 (Arizona), Big Sur and everything in between,” he tells us.

He found the change from digital to film refreshing. “All these images were shot with a Hasselblad 500 medium format camera and Fuji Pro 400H which gives a somewhat cooler tone, which is one that I favour especially for Landscape scenes,” he says.

“Picking the film camera up slowed me down, took me back to the days when I trained as a photographer,” he says.

When printing his work, James prefers our Epson Semi-Gloss because of “its naturally flattering colour for film shots”.

Find more of James Tarry’s work on his Website and Twitter page.

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