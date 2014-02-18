The beautiful nature photography portfolio revealed from Julia Wimmerlin

We discovered Julia Wimmerlin‘s beautiful monkey shots on our 500px stream. Here we share more of her stunning portfolio with you.

Julia Wimmerlin is a marketing professional who has drastically changed the career path to photography with a short stop at whimsical knitwear design.

“These transitions were nevertheless very logical as all three activities are related by the skill to tell the story,” Julia tells us. “Whether it’s through branding, a piece of wearable art garment or a photograph that can ‘tell a thousand words’.”

Every person, subject or place she photographs is telling a story in their own way and Julia made it her job to help to capture it. “The first time I held a DSLR in my hands was in 2011 in Japan when we were living at the time. And I’ve never really put itdown since,” she says.

“My inspiration very often it’s one visual element that can kicks off a whole photo novel… Or a place… Or a person… Or a season… Or any other insignificant thing that turns into a whole new world in a photograph,” she says.

“It’s the way to tell a story in your own way. You can document the story happening in front of you or you can create your own. Youwork with light the same way designers work with fabric. You make the people you photograph re-discover themselves. And you constantly re-discover yourself.”

Julia uses a Canon 5D Mark III, used Canon 60D and most of her photos are then fine tuned in Lightroom and some in Photoshop.

Fuji Matt is Julia’s favourite paper for portrait portfolio prints. “I like the subtle colors and natural finish,” she explains. ” I use Fuji Flex for my landscape, wildlife and nature shots to get a rich color and Kodak Metallic paper for my fine art prints.”

You can see Julia Wimmerlin’s full portfolio on her website and she uploads her work regularly on 500px.

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