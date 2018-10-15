Juries announced for the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

2019 Jurors from world-leading museums, photo agencies, fairs and festivals

The World Photography Organisation is delighted to announce the juries of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards, the world’s most diverse photography competition. To mark the occasion, a selection of entries to the Open competition are released, and the Chair of Judges offers advice to potential entrants.

Expert juries seeking the world’s finest contemporary photography The 2019 juries specially selected by the World Photography Organisation are all experts working across the photographic industry. This year’s panel, who will judge series across 10 categories of the Professional competition, consists of industry leaders from across the world:

Erin Barnett, Director of Exhibitions and Collections, International Center of Photography (USA)

Brendan Embser, Managing Editor, Aperture (USA)

Emma Lewis, Assistant Curator, Tate (UK)

Isabella van Marle, Head of Exhibitor Relations, Unseen (The Netherlands)

Chair: Mike Trow, editor, photographer, producer (UK)

The Open competition, judged on a single image across 10 categories, will be chaired by Rebecca McClelland, Photography Director & Head of Art Production for Saatchi Saatchi & Prodigious (UK), who we are delighted will also chair the Youth and National Awards competitions.

This year’s Student competition will also be judged by 3 further leading judges from the international photography industry – Jason Baron, Creative Director of Photography, BBC Creative (UK); Bruno Bayley, Managing Editor, Magnum Photos (UK) and Jeff Hamada, Founder & Editor, BOOOOOOOM (Canada)

The Awards’ winning and shortlisted photographers can enjoy worldwide recognition and exposure in addition to cash prizes, the latest digital imaging equipment from Sony and inclusion in global exhibitions.

Award-winners can also secure a Sony Grant to fund future photographic projects. Multiple grants of $7,000 (USD) will be awarded to selected winners of the Professional competition and multiple grants of $3,500 (USD) will be given to selected shortlisted photographers in the Student competition to work together on a new photographic commission set by Sony and the World Photography Organisation.

Now in its 12th year, the Sony World Photography Awards celebrate the finest contemporary photography from the past 12 months across all genres of the medium. All entries are free.