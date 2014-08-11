Photography project exploring memory by photographer double act

Photographers Karl Child and Claire Angel worked together to create a unique study into a photographic study on memory and ideditity. Titled ‘The Steve Project’, the pair hope to open new doors into how we view and observe or own selves.

Karl and Claire ditched their jobs in favour of something a little more unorthodox.’The Steve Project‘ is an exciting venture which will investigate photographs displayed in the family home, their subject, placing and phycological importance.

They intend to go on a three year project; travelling around the UK living in others houses through housesitting arrangements. “We are able to engage with a variety of home exhibitions and meet the curators of each ‘mini exhibition’ we visit,” they tell us.

“Our project will finish with several exhibitions held around the country displaying the work we make over the next few years, along side this we will have a photo book published so the work is accessible to everyone and a written research paper benefitting artists and academics interested in similar topics.” They tell us.

Why and how we chose which photographs to display in our houses, shapes identity without words. Have a look around your house. What would a stranger make of you and your family?

Find out more about it on the The Steve Project website.