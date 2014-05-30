Fuji ambassador speaks about her latest body of work

Kerry Hendry has a special bond with horses and photography, when she paired the two together she created beautiful images of both man and horse together, celebrating a special bond between animal and human.

Horses have always been my passion, tells us Kerry Hendry from Love the Image Photography. “I’ve ridden since I was old enough to learn and owned several horses over the years, competing at eventing and dressage,” she says.

“It’s a very special bond, which forms between horse and rider (or owner), a deep friendship built on trust and loyalty,” she adds. “My love of photography grew and these two worlds are now firmly forged together in my life.”

First and foremost the photographer wants to capture the beauty of the horse in its environment – whether that’s running wild in Iceland, within the adrenaline fuelled frenzy of the polo field or showing the precious relationship between horse and human

“Horses are majestic, powerful, brave, vulnerable and sensitive – all rolled all into one – my aim is to capture those characteristics within each horse,” says Kerry.

Kerry shots on a combination of camera equipment including full frame Nikon DSLR (mostly Nikon D800 & 70-200mm f2.8 for horses) and Fuji X Series cameras (X-T1).

“I’m a Fuji X-Photographer and brand ambassador and I ‘grew up’ shooting on Fuji film – fast, grainy black & white film – so it’s wonderful to continue that partnership,” she says.

When it comes to printing her work, Kerry is “a massive fan of Hahnemühle Photo Rag paper“. “Most of my work is black and white and I love the matt textured paper which can give a beautiful painterly look,” she says. “The quality of the prints is exquisite and the large gallery images look amazing fully framed and finished.”

Kerry is always working on shooting new horse images both in the UK and overseas – different breeds, different temperaments, different locations. “Never a day goes by without thinking ‘what’s next’,” she says. “It’s an addiction.”

You can see more of Kerry Henry’s diverse portfolio Love the Image Photography Website and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.