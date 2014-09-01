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New website launched by award winning photographer

September 1, 2014

Award-winning photographer Linda Wisdom just launched her brand new website. Browse through her stunning gallery and get your own limited edition print from some of her most iconic photographs.

Linda Wisdom photographer new website launch all images printed at print studio theprintspace black and white men in robes Linda Wisdom photographer new website launch all images printed at print studio theprintspace black and white man with umbrellaLinda Wisdom photographer new website launch all images printed at print studio theprintspace black and white woman with flowers Linda Wisdom photographer new website launch all images printed at print studio theprintspace black and white woman sitting on geometric structures

 

Linda Wisdom is an accomplished, award-winning London based street and documentary photographer. A natural talent, she has turned capturing the candid, everyday lives of individuals into a fine art.

Have a browse through Linda Wisdom’s gallery to see some of her great work for sale. All her images come in limited editions prints of 100, at size 20″ x 16″ which will be signed, numbered and titled by Linda.

Open editions also can in a choice of print size options. All images are printed by theprintspace in professional high quality, archival photographic papers and finishes so you can guarantee premium quality in each print delivered.

Get your own limited edition or open edition print from Linda Wisdom’s gallery. Find more information on Linda Wisdom’s website, and you can follow her Facebook and on Twitter.

Find out how to turn your images into beautiful prints in Linda’s new paper & printing guide.

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