Discover the beginning of dance music culture photography

The most extensive archive of photography from dance music culture shown in one exhibition featuring the work of some of the most celebrated street photographers of our time. We’re raving to invite you to our forthcoming exhibition Lost in Music! A major exhibition of photographs taken from the earliest beginnings of the dance music movement to the present day.

The exhibition has been carefully curated from professional photographers and from snapshots from behind the decks and on the dancefloor, captured by the DJs, the crowds, and anyone else who was there in that decisive moment. Lost in Music is a tribute to the obsessives, the hedonists, the musical eccentrics and the dancers who were the founding members of the dance music institution and those who continue to fuel its evolution.

Friday 4 December: Lost in Music Private View & Party

Lost in Music will open with an exclusive launch party at the Village Underground music venue in Shoreditch and it’s shaping up to be the biggest launch party theprintspace has ever hosted!

The exhibition will feature 500 era-defining images forming the most comprehensive dance and club culture exhibition ever produced. The show will then transition into a club night featuring Photographer DJs Dean Chalkley, and Gavin Mills amongst others, and continue late into the night!

Your chance to be in the exhibition!

Lost in Music will feature 500 photographs of club and dance culture. We’re seeking images that define the era, whoever may have taken them. That’s why we’re inviting YOU to submit your work for the chance to exhibit alongside photographers such as Gavin Mills, Dean Chalkley, David Titlow and Dave Swindells and many others!

Everyone whose images are selected for the exhibition will automatically be given a ticket for the exclusive launch party, including a +1 for a guest of your choice! So if you’re not already, follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with Lost in Music, and see if your image is added to the dedicated gallery.