Pop a bottle to celebrate Magnum’s seven decades of excellence!

Magnum’s dedication to distinctive visual storytelling has given us an authentic and challenging perspective throughout many major events and cultural movements of the last 70 years. Continuing Robert Capa’s now famous maxim “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough” Magnum continues to bring us photography that’s aesthetically distinctive and fires our curiosity in the world around us.

At theprintspace we believe in the power of images as a call to action, inspiring change and understanding in the world. With growing noise, and an increasing abundance of ephemeral imagery, making work that matters is more important now than it ever has been.This is why we are proud to announce we have been selected as the professional print partner for Magnum’s 70th anniversary programme in London!

To celebrate this milestone Magnum are hosting multiple events and exhibitions across London with printing and framing for selected works crafted by theprintspace.

Magnum 70th Anniversary Events

Magnum Manifesto

A landmark photography publication and accompanying exhibition at the International Center of Photography celebrating the 70th anniversary of the renowned photo agency, Editors Clément Chéroux and Clara Bouveresse demonstrate how Magnum Photos owes its pre-eminence to the ability of its photographers to encompass and navigate the points between photography as art object and photography as documentary evidence. Featuring group and individual projects, this volume includes magazine spreads, newspaper features, and letters, putting some of the world’s most recognizable images in creative context. Click here for more information about Magnum Manifesto

Live Lab

Live Lab Magnum Print Room, 63 Gee Street, London EC1V 3RS: 8 – 21 May

Western Transit Shed, 11 Stable Street, Kings Cross N1C 4AB: 24 June – 30 July, Fri, Sat and Suns 12 – 4pm

Experimental artist-in-residency at the Magnum Print Room, where three Magnum photographers will make, edit and display new work in response to the local environment and celebrate Magnum’s 25-year Clerkenwell residency. Audiences will be invited to join the journey as unmediated work is presented digitally, and as a more considered edit begins to populate the walls. Curated by the Museum of London, in collaboration with Arts Council England, The Hoxton and King’s Cross, where a selection of the final images will be displayed. Click here for more information about Magnum Live Lab

©Harry Gruyaert

David Hurn’s Swaps

The Embankment Gallery West, Somerset House, London WC2R 1LA: 18 – 21May

An exhibition of 70 works from David Hurn’s extensive photo collection, built mostly through the art of swapping, exploring Magnum’s internal, and the wider photographic, community. Curated by Martin Parr, on display as part of the Photo London public program. In partnership with theprintspace. Click here for more information about David Hurn’s Swaps

Swap Shop

theprintspace Gallery, 74 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DL: submissions open 17 May, exhibition 29 June – 11 July

A free, mass participation project inspired by David Hurn’s Swaps exhibition. Through digital and physical exhibitions, the global photography community will be invited to swap prints with each other, and the photographers of Magnum. In partnership with theprintspace.

Magnum Photos Now

Barbican Centre, Silk Street London, EC2Y 8DS: every month

A series of lively monthly debates that consider critical discourses around photography and reflect on a range of subjects, presented in conversation with acclaimed Magnum photographers, writers and curators. In collaboration with the Barbican. Click here for program information and to book tickets for Magnum Photos Now at the Barbican.

Magnum 70 at 70

King’s Cross Tunnel, London, N1C 4TB: 15 May – 11 June

An exhibition of 70 pictorial and historical photographic icons, celebrating the diversity of the Magnum Photos agency and how its photographers have born witness to major events of the last 70 years. Presented in the 90m long pedestrian tunnel, on the Allies & Morrison designed LED integrated lightwall, in collaboration with Kings Cross. Click here for more information on ’Magnum: 70 at 70’

©David Hurn

Magnum: 7 Decades of Advertising

Downstairs at Mother, Biscuit Building, 10 Redchurch Street, London E2 7DD: 8 – 19 May

Magnum Photos and G.F Smith Photographic have collaborated to explore Magnum’s long history with the advertising industry, featuring notable archival and contemporary examples of Magnum’s work in this area over the last 70 years. The exhibition will recreate work on corresponding historical papers from G.F Smith, examining changes to international industry tastes. The exhibition will feature work from pioneers of the photographic advertising industry such as Burt Glinn, highlighting the introduction of colour to the agency and the contentious relationship this work experienced in Magnum’s early days.

Click here for more info.

The Magnum Home with Plinth

77 Great Russell Street, London, WC1B 3DA

Combining interior design with photography from the Magnum archive, ‘The Magnum Home’ will stage photography in a distinctly domestic environment – a listed Georgian townhouse, opposite the British museum. Featuring an exhibition curated by Ekow Eshun exploring Magnum’s documentation of youth culture from the 1960s to the present day, and vibrant interventions from young designer Yinka Ilori, inspired by Nigerian textiles, the installation provides a backdrop to Magnum and Plinth’s new product collaboration. Household names like Martin Parr will sit beside those of international photographers such as Ferdinando Scianna on products such as silk scarves, tote bags and resin badges.

Magnum x Sedition

Magnum at 70, Series 1 is the first of a series of collections featuring iconic photographic and video works by Magnum photographers. The works are released on Sedition as digital editions as part of a year-long partnership on the occasion of the agency’s 70th anniversary. The collection features works by renowned artists and photojournalists including, Werner Bischof, Abbas, Martin Parr, Tim Hetherington, Eve Arnold, Dennis Stock and others.