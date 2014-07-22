Urban photographers new take on cityscape photography

Ever walk past buildings and not notice the tiny and unique details about them? It’s something people do all the time. With this in mind photographer Mark Cornick photographs well known and iconic buildings in London for us to look again, and take in the shape and beauty of some of londons finest architecture.

Photographer Mark Cornick is particularly interested in staircases, the London underground, subways and walkways.

Mark reveals some upcoming projects, the first is a project called ‘Suburban Dreams’. “The idea for this project is to photograph areas close to my home in South West London,” he says.

Mark is also currently working on a new set of images from a recent trip to Cornwall. These are mainly long exposure seascapes and landscapes attempting to capture the beauty of the Lizard Peninsula, he tells us.

We asked Mark about the equipment involved to achieve these shots; “I shoot with a Canon 550D, mainly using the Sigma 10-20mm Wide Angle lens,” he says. “I also use Lee Filters, most notably ND Grads, and The Big Stopper for long exposures.”

Mark uses theprintspace’s Kodak Metallic paper for his urban and architectural images.

“The metallic finish adds an extra dimension to an image that you just don’t get from viewing on a computer screen, making the image pop and stand out compared to other finishes,” he says.

More of Mark Cornick’s work and future projects can be found on his website andTwitter page.

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