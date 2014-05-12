The sweet and not bitter Project Coffee Shop from photographer Mark Sayer

Sunday Papers, Macciato and Lines of Communication: We came across Mark Sayer’s ‘Project Coffee Shop’ on our Flickr stream.

These images are a selection of Mark Sayer‘s favourites from a series entitled ‘Project Coffee Shop’. ”It’s a project I started working on this year with the concept being unobtrusive candid portraits of people in a coffee house,” he tells us.

“Be it in a group friends or some quality time alone with a good book or the Sunday papers. I seem to be able to portray ‘a better story’ with this style than I can with street.”

Mark Sayer is a semi professional photographer with well over a decade’s experience in reportage photography.

He is mainly concentrating on building up his library of images for ‘Project Coffee Shop’. “I shoot street as a bit of fun,” he says. “And there are other client based jobs to keep me busy.”

“If money was not an option and I could choose one, it would be without a doubt, spending time chilling out in and around coffee shops building up my library of images with the intention of publishing them in a book,” he adds.

“I don’t use anyone else than theprintspace to have my work produced,” says Mark. “Fantastic value, stunning quality every time.”

“My favourite papers are Hahnemühle Photo Rag for all my monochrome, be it for us at home or for a client.,” he adds. “For colour I go with Kodak Metallic, it suits my post processing style.”

You can see more of Mark Sayer’s work on his Flickr and follow him on Twitter.

Curious about our papers? Read our C-Type and Giclee Guide to find out more.