Matt Stuart’s All that life can Afford Exhibition launches at theprintspace!

We’re excited to announce that world renowned street photographer Matt Stuart will be exhibiting “All that life can Afford” in London for the very first time! Matt’s photographs are injected with a witt and humour that is tough to beat in the street photography genre.

When looking at Matt’s photographs you will find that they are full of clever juxtapositions of comedy, wit, and masterfully timed moments, cutting through the urban noise, ebbs and flows of human traffic to reveal witty, tender, magical moments which are gone as quickly as they appeared.

Recently talking to Matt, his advice to street photographers was;

“Buy a good pair of comfortable shoes, have a camera around your neck at all times, keep your elbows in, be patient, optimistic and don’t forget to smile.”

Join us for the private view of this incredible body of work on Thursday 18th August, 7:30pm at theprintspace Gallery where you will also be able to pick up a copy of Matt’s first book: All That Life Can Afford, now onto its second print­run following huge success after it’s launch at the Photographers Gallery.