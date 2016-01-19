Competition celebrates the unique bond between charity work and photography

Photography competition seeks to celebrate charities’ stories of connections. We are pleased to announce that this year, for the first time, we will be sponsoring the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) and PhotoVoice’s annual charity photography competition, which showcases how charities have successfully used photography.

Sir Martyn Lewis CBE, chair of NCVO, said:

‘The NCVO and PhotoVoice photo competition is a fantastic way for charities to showcase in one brilliant photo the difference they make, and this year’s theme of connections should provide plenty of inspiration. Last year we received more than 120 entries from the full breadth of the voluntary sector. I look forward to seeing what people submit this year and wish all participants the best of luck.’

In last year’s competition the staff and volunteer category was won by Contact the Elderly’s submission ‘Friendship Knows No Age’ (above left), and the beneficiary category was won by Anthony Nolan for their portrait of Esme Clayson (above right).

Are you a photographer who has worked with a charity? If so, then you are eligible to enter this free competition!

With a theme of connections, entries to the competition should depict a form of connection that charities make – from connections between people, to a cause, or to an activity.

The best entries will be exhibited at NCVO’s annual conference in April, before moving to the NCVO building for a year long exhibition. As well as that, you’ll also have a chance to win a year’s FREE PhotoVoice membership, FREE entry to NCVO’s annual conference and a £250 print credit for the winners in each category.

A panel including NCVO’s chair, Sir Martyn Lewis CBE, and PhotoVoice chief executive Tom Elkins will judge the competition.

The deadline is 18 March 2016.

Enter now!

Images L – R: ‘Esme Clayson’ – Anthony Nolan, by Naomi Clayson & ‘Friendship knows no age’ – Contact the Elderly, by a volunteer.