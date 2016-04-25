Winners of NCVO and PhotoVoice revealed and supported by theprintspace

Last week, the National Council for Voluntary Organisations and PhotoVoice announced the winners of their photography competition!

We recently supported the NCVO and PhotoVoice Photography Competition by providing mounted prints for the winners and shortlisted artists of the competition, which challenged NCVO member organisations to submit images that captured the connections that charities create every day; whether that is a connection between people, a connection to a cause or connection through action.

The annual competition is now in its sixth year and is run by NCVO in partnership with PhotoVoice, an award winning organisation who promote the ethical use of photography to create positive change, who we’ve often supported!

18 images were shortlisted by NCVO and PhotoVoice, and the winners were decided by a panel of judges including Sir Martyn Lewis, NCVO chair, Tom Elkins, CEO of PhotoVoice, Derek Momodu, Associate Picture Editor at the Daily Mirror, and Laura Pannack, an award-winning photographer.

The shortlisted and winning images were exhibited at NCVO’s Annual Conference and will be displayed in the entrance to NCVO’s building!

See the winning images here.

Event photographs by Rebecca Fennell