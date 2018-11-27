Official Print Partner of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

theprintspace is proud to announce that for the 4th year in a row, we’ll be the official print partner of the Sony World Photography Awards this coming April!

Photographers worldwide have just one month left to enter the 12th edition of the Sony World Photography Awards’ Professional, Open and Youth competitions. Open to all, submissions to these global and prestigious Awards are free at www.worldphoto.org/swpa.

The internationally acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards are one of the most important fixtures on the global photographic calendar. Annually, the Awards recognize the best contemporary photography from the past year and celebrate a wide variety of photographic genres. The 2019 judges have been tasked to reward the very best contemporary photography from the past year across the following competitions:

Professional – Recognising outstanding bodies of work (closes January 11, 2019 – 1300 GMT)

Open – Rewarding the world’s best single images (closes January 4, 2019 – 1300 GMT)

Youth – Best single images by photographers aged 12-19 (closes January 4, 2019 – 1300 GMT)

The juries are chaired by Mike Trow, editor, photographer, producer (Professional competition) and Rebecca McClelland, Photography Director / Head of Art Production for Saatchi Saatchi & Prodigious (Open, Youth competitions and National Awards).

Prizes include $25,000 (USD) for the Photographer of the Year and $5,000 (USD) for the overall Open competition winner. All category winners will receive the latest Sony Digital Imaging equipment and the overall competition plus Professional category winners will be flown to London to attend the Sony World Photography Awards dinner on Wednesday April 17, 2019.

The Awards’ winning and shortlisted images will once again be exhibited at Somerset House, London. Running April 18 – May 6 2018, the exhibition will also include exclusive new works by the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award, to be announced March 2019. Previous recipients include Candida Höfer (2018), Martin Parr (2017), RongRong&inri (2016), Elliot Erwitt (2015) and Mary Ellen Mark (2014).