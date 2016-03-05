Official Print Partner for Positive View’s David Beckham: The Man Charity Exhibition

We’re extremely excited to announce that we’re the official print partner for charity Positive View’s David Beckham: The Man

“David Beckham is the quintessential modern man, his fame far exceeding that of a sportsman. He is universally recognised, an icon of modern masculinity and a magnet for photographers. His appeal is ubiquitous: he is happy being a gay icon, a teenage idol, a spokesperson for sport, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. He has redefined counter-cultural concepts such as tattooing and brought them into the mainstream.” – Kathy Adler, former Director of Education at the National Gallery, London & Curator of ‘David Beckham: The Man’.

This innovative international gala auction is part of a high profile three-year global philanthropic programme and exhibition of signed contemporary photography featuring and celebrating David Beckham.

This inaugural and high-profile event features more than 50 original signed works, some previously unseen, by 27 internationally acclaimed photographers including: Annie Leibovitz, David LaChapelle, Inez & Vinoodh, Mert & Marcus, Mario Sorrenti, Peter Lindbergh, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Steven Klein. Work has been specially commissioned for David Beckham: The Man from Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Nadav Kander and Tessa Traeger.

“The ‘7 Fund’ is one of the most important things I have done and represents my personal commitment to helping children who so desperately need support around the world. But I am equally committed to supporting young people closer to London. The charityPositive View is doing amazing and important work with disadvantaged young people in the capital by transforming their lives through photography. I am deeply proud that through photography this unique international auction of photographs, spanning my career so far, we can use the power of photography to support UNICEF’s work for children in danger around the world, and the work of Positive View in empowering young people in London.” – David Beckham

The works will be on view at Phillips’ European Headquarters at 30 Berkeley Square in London from Saturday, 27 February until they are sold at auction on Thursday, 10 March.