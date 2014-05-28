Minimal fashion photographs in stark black & white

We discovered Paul Phung’s minimal fashion shots on our Flickr stream. Here he shows more of his stunning black and white portfolio.

Paul Phung‘s work evolves a lot around creating strong moods.

“I like to work with lines and shapes, combining these elements into something visually minimal and the use of black and white photography is a key part to this,” he says.

Paul comse from quite a strong art education background. He studied various art subjects when he left school and eventually completed his degree in photography at Leeds College of Art.

“I can’t really pinpoint the moment I decided to get into photography but looking back it seemed like a natural progression from what I was doing at the time,” he says.

“I feel sometimes its very unnecessary to speak about the cameras I use, It’s not something that plays a big part in my work,” says Paul. “But I have quite a few old 35mm film cameras and one digital camera.”

Paul has all his work produced at theprintspace.

“I absolutely love printing on the Hahnemühle German Etching paper,” he says. “It has amazing texture, weight, and prints my black and white works off perfectly which I’ve found very hard in the past.”

Currently Paul is working more on the fashion side and is planning to bring out a small publication soon.

See more of his black and white fashion shots on Paul Phung’s Website and you can follow him on Twitter, Instagram, und Tumblr.