Exhibit alongside leading photographers with Photo-Forum

theprintspace proudly presents the Photo-Forum End of Year Show and Christmas Party, a collaborative event celebrating another outstanding year of Photo-Forum talks, taking place on December 15th from 19:30-22:00 at theprintspace, and featuring an exhibition of images from their recent speakers.

As well as this great opportunity to view images shot by successful photographers such as Giles Duley, Simon Norfolk and Jack Latham, Photo-Forum also invite you to submit your own work for a chance to exhibit alongside their alumni. The exhibition will run from 15th – 22nd December and entries will also be in the running to win their Best in Show prize, including £100 print credit at theprintspace.

You can find more information on how to enter here.

Photographers partaking in the end of year show include:

Jillian Edelstein, Mary Turner, Rob Pinney, Julio Etchart, Giles Duley, Simon Norfolk, Tim Pilston, Neil Massey, Jack Latham, Matt Cetti-Roberts, Laura El Tantawy, Nick Turpin, Stephen Leslie and Brian Harris.

So join us on December 15th to celebrate some of the UK’s leading photographers and another incredible year of Photo-Forum talks. We look forward to seeing you there!



Above Image by Craig Bernard, winner of last year’s Best in Show.