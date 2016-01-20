Monthly exclusive trade secrets shared with our clients

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January 20, 2016

Photo-Forum is coming to theprintspace. We are delighted to announce that Photo-Forum are moving to theprintspace for their monthly photography talks. Beginning on February 9th, they will hold a talk on the second Tuesday of each month.

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Formed in 2008, Photo-Forum is an independent group organising free talks for working photographers. Their talks focus on storytelling, inviting photojournalists, documentary photographers and industry professionals to share their work and insights with an audience of peers. They encourage constructive questions, debate and discussion and aim to create a space for photographers to share images, ideas and approaches to work.

We are so pleased to be supporting this fantastic platform and are looking forward to an exciting series of talks in 2016. You can find out more including details of upcoming talks at www.photo-forum.org and on our blog!

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