Extensive photo competition EyeEm reveal their finalists work at theprintspace

We’re proud to be working again with EyeEm, the online photographic community, to present the 100 finalists of The 2015 EyeEm Awards in an exhibition as part of Photomonth, East London’s premier photography festival.

Uniting photographers from across the planet, this year’s EyeEm competition resulted in more than 200,000 photos submitted by over 18,000 photographers globally!

Join us for the opening at theprintspace Gallery and take a glimpse into the creativity of the EyeEm community. Explore the work of the 100 finalists handpicked by a jury from NASA, VII Photo Agency, Medium, Spotify, Tribeca Film Institute and more! The exhibition will cover categories such as photojournalism, architecture, portrait, street photography, food and fashion.

Private View & Exhibition

The private view will be taking place on Thursday 29th October, from 7.30pm until 10pm at theprintspace Gallery (74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL). Refreshments will be provided, and admission is, as always, free!

RSVP here!

EyeEm Masterclass London: Laura Pannack on Portrait Photography

Come by theprintspace Gallery on Saturday, October 31 for a workshop by award-winning photographer Laura Pannack. The 30-year-old talent extraordinaire who has been awarded first prize at World Press Photo and exhibited around the globe will share her secrets on portrait photography.

You’ll then hit the streets of Shoreditch to complete some shooting assignments and head back to theprintspace to review the shots, discuss photography and have a drink in a chilled atmosphere.

Book tickets now!