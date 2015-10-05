Discover our exclusive and diverse contemporary events during Photomonth

Photomonth has now begun! This year’s exciting festival continues to demonstrate the diversity of contemporary photography, showcasing over 100 exhibitions involving more than 500 artists. As key sponsors of this year’s festival, we’ve compiled a packed schedule of exclusive events taking place at our Shoreditch gallery. We hope to see you at one of our events!

HARRODSBURG by Dougie Wallace | 2 – 19 October

Last Thursday saw the beginning of Photomonth, which launched in inimitable fashion with the private view of Harrodsburg by photographer Dougie Wallace (AKA Glasweegee.) The evening was a huge success with over 500 photographers and art-lovers visiting theprintspace gallery, many of whom couldn’t resist dancing to the fantastic, eclectic soundtrack provided by Mr Dean Chalkley! Dougie’s hotly anticipated exhibition is now open to the public until October 19th, and the space is open Monday – Friday, 9am to 7pm.

FIRST TUESDAYS with Dewi Lewis | 6 October

SOLD OUT! We have had a huge response to our next First Tuesdays event with photobook publisher Dewi Lewis, which takes place tomorrow. If you weren’t lucky enough to grab a ticket this time, keep an eye for the next one on the first Tuesday of November!

INSIGHTS FOR EMERGING PHOTOGRAPHERS | 27 October

Insights, tips and strategies to help emerging photographers to develop a long term sustainable business. With Karen Harvey from Shutterhub. Tickets for this event will go live Friday 9th October, watch this space for update or visit our blog to secure your place.

2016 EYEEM WORLD TOUR | 30th October – 2 November

Join us for the next stop of The EyeEm World Tour, a travelling exhibition showcasing the 2015 EyeEm Awards. Explore work from emerging talents handpicked by a jury from NASA, VII Photo Agency, Medium, Spotify, Tribeca Film Institute, and more!

FIRST TUESDAYS with Under The Influence Magazine | 3 November

Hosting our November First Tuesdays evening is Under the Influence, a bi-annual magazine that focuses on contemporary culture from fashion to art, current affairs and music. They collaborate with some of the most informed, creative and progressive minds of our generation, and during their presentation, the team from Under the Influence will discuss their vision and creative direction with the work they publish. They’ll provide an insight into what they look for when commissioning photographers for editorial and features.

THEPRINTSPACE PHOTOVOICE AWARDS | 6 – 16 November

SUBMISSIONS CLOSING SOON! The Autumn edition of theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards will be showcasing some great international photography around the theme ‘Stories of Encounters’. Not submitted yet? There’s still time – submit now!

‘ALPHA’ GROUP EXHIBITION in aid of CALM Charity | 20 – 27 November

Suicide is the biggest killer of men aged 20-45 in the UK. The charity CALM – the Campaign Against Living Miserably – aims to keep men alive by talking. The exhibition intends to start a dialogue about a subject often too difficult to acknowledge in today’s culture. The exhibition features photographers: Jennifer Pattison, Will Morgan, Scarlet Page, Jørn Tomter, Helena Berg and Peter Guenzel.

If you’re lucky enough to have been selected to have your prints exhibited, there’s still time to get 50% off (up to a value of £150) when printing at theprintspace. Just enter code ‘Photomonthexhibitor’ when ordering online.