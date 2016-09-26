Photomonth Festival launches this Thursday at theprintspace Gallery!

On Thursday 29th September, theprintspace Gallery will be hosting the launch of Photomonth East London, with the Private View of the first exhibition in the Photomonth programme, ‘The Disinherited’.

The exhibition consists of specially commissioned work by three inspiring photographers: Alina Kisina, Heather McDonough and Ed Thompson curated by Maggie Pinhorn Director of Photomonth East London.

Each photographer has chosen a subject of social significance – the landscape of abandoned objects in a French refugee camp, a creative school for blind/partially sighted children in Kiev, and a story of homelessness in London.



Ed Thompson, Big Red.

Ed Thompson chose to write a visual essay on homelessness, ‘Big Red’ is the story of Stuart whose circumstances led him to turn his back on the stresses of London living in favour of a nomadic existence in his Big Red van. Ed embedded himself with Stuart to capture his uncomfortable but optimistic life.



Heather McDonough, Leave To Remain.

Heather McDonough found that volunteering in a French refugee camp led to a steady stream of encounters – with residents whose fragile lives have unravelled, fragmented and reconstituted in a remote and strange place – and with objects, whether waiting for their purpose to be fulfilled or lying spent and discarded, or else in limbo, useless and abandoned.



Aline Kisina, Children Of Vision

Alina Kisina has documented the children of a special school for the blind/partially sighted in Kiev. In a touching and immensely positive project she uses the medium of portraiture to transcend the stereotypes of ‘ability’ and ‘disability’ to illustrate how creativity can transform lives.

Join us for the private view of this emotive, collaborative exhibition on Thursday 29th September, 19:30 at theprintspace Gallery. We look forward to seeing you there!