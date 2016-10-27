Photomonth Photobook fair at theprintspace, 29th-30th October



theprintspace proudly presents the Photomonth Photobook fair, a collaborative event celebrating the photobook on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th October from 11am – 5pm at theprintspace, with titles recently released by some of the most exciting, independent publishers who will be showing some of their latest short run publications.

As well as this great opportunity to purchase limited edition photobooks, you will also have the chance to speak to some of the photographers and publishers about the work during the small talks programme that will be running throughout the weekend. Featured talks from Adekunle Rufai, Frank Watson, Sophie Harris-Taylor, Giles Duley, Heather McDonough, A&E Books Group and Alixanda Fazzina.

Publishers and photographers partaking in the photobook fair include:

Hoxton Mini Press, Dewi Lewis Publishing, Trolley Books, Hwaet Books, A&E Photobooks, Film Shooters Collective, Sunday Mornings at the River, Paper Tigers, Universoul Brand, U.Lula-editions, Source Magazine, The Plantation Journal, Chris Dorley-Brown, Sara Hannant, Tom & Beth Atkinson, Heather McDonough, Ralph Whitehead, Rebecca Rysdyk, Laura Braun, Mark Mattock, Frank Watson, Maria Ustmenko, Frank Orthbant, Giles Duley, Francis Medina, Adekunle Rufai, Nancy Honey, Trine Stephenson, Krystina Stimakovits, Katinka Herbert, Sophie Harris-Taylor, Sam Ivin, David Solomons, Bertil Nilsson.

So join us this weekend and meet some of the UK’s leading photobook publishers and photographers, and celebrate the photobook with us. We look forward to seeing you there!