Celebrate social change and photography with the PhotoVoice Awards launch

PhotoVoice, the award-winning charity which uses photography to deliver positive social change, has launched the first of a new series of quarterly photographic competitions in partnership with theprintspace.

theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards have now opened!

The first of these competitions has opened, and will be judged by an expert panel which includes acclaimed photographer Tim Flach.

The theme is ‘Stories of Reflection’

Entrants are invited to interpret this theme in any way they choose.

Entry to the competition is free for PhotoVoice members, and non-members can enter each quarter’s competition for a donation of £20. The winner will receive the following:

£500 print credit at theprintspace, with runners up receiving £100 print credit.

A group exhibition for the shortlisted and winning entries held at theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Road, London.

A double page feature in PhotoVoice’s quarterly publication, sent to its network of members.

Promotion on both PhotoVoice and theprintspace’s website and newsletter, reaching over 25,000 people.

Invitation to attend and speak at a private view held at theprintspace.

How to enter

See the submission guidelines below for how to sign up as a PhotoVoice member, or how to donate your fee.

You will then receive your PhotoVoice membership number when signing up for membership or when you donate your competition entry fee.

To access thehub and submit your entries, visit http://beta.theprintspace.co.uk/hub

Set up a free account.

Upload your entries.

In order for us to track entries you must create a gallery of your submitted images and name the your gallery using the following format:“PhotoVoice_PhotoVoiceMembershipNumber_FirstName_LastName” (enter this text in the gallery name field in thehub gallery creator).

Please remember to enter your contact details in the ‘Contact Details’ section, under the ‘Account’ tab on thehub, as we need these to get in touch with you.

Submission guidelines

Submissions will be accepted from January 30th 2015 to February 13th 2015.

Entry fee for submissions is £20 per entry, or free for PhotoVoice members.

PhotoVoice membership entitles free entry to all quarterly competitions for the duration of membership (four per year), and includes a range of other benefits.

Submissions can be from anywhere in the world, and can be either a series (maximum of six images) or a single image.

Images should not have been shortlisted or won a competition before.

A total maximum of six images can be submitted.

Images should be submitted at a maximum of 2000 pixels along their longest edge, in jpeg format, and not exceed 1.5 megabytes per image. The entire submission should not exceed 9 megabytes.

Selected shortlisted entries require a print ready hi-res version, which can be submitted upon request.

To become a PhotoVoice member, visit http://www.photovoice.org/membership/.

To donate your entry fee, visit http://www.photovoice.org/donate-to-photovoice/, and email info@photovoice.org from the address you used when donating, specifying that the donation is for competition entry.

Terms and Conditions

The photographer retains all copyright to their submitted images.

The winning images will be chosen by a panel including representatives from PhotoVoice, theprintspace, and a judge appointed to the competition. The judges’ decision is final.

All work entered must be the photographer’s own. Entrants also guarantee that all copyrights corresponding to the work submitted in their name are theirs.

Entrants certify that they have received in written form appropriate release from all models and persons featured in the work they submit.

Submissions should not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, and should not contain offensive, vulgar, obscene or profane content.

Failure to produce a print-ready high-resolution image appropriate for printing and exhibition will forfeit the right to win or be short-listed for the competition, or receive any prizes or promotion.

PhotoVoice and theprintspace reserves the right to reproduce, without payment, any images for publicity and promotion purposes in connection with the competition and PhotoVoice’s activities, including but not limited to newsletters, press releases, social media and website.

All costs associated with both the printing and distribution of materials relating to the competition, including costs associated with the private view, will be covered by PhotoVoice and theprintspace, with no liability for the photographer.

Entrants agree that should their image win the competition, they will grant PhotoVoice and theprintspace the right to offer the winning image free of charge (without edition) to PhotoVoice’s gold and platinum members. The cost of printing and distribution of these images will be covered by PhotoVoice and theprintspace, and the photographer’s credit prominently displayed in connection with it.

Entrants can choose to sell their submitted images through theprintspace’s Hub service at a price agreed with PhotoVoice, with 50% of the royalties provided to PhotoVoice as a donation and the photographer retaining the remaining amount. This is not compulsory.

Travel costs for attending the private view or any subsequent activities of the photographer relating to the competition and exhibition will be the responsibility of the photographer.

Any print credit offered by theprintspace to shortlisted and winning photographers may only be used for print products and may not be used for framing and mounting products.

We look forward to seeing your entries!

If you have any problems, please don’t hesitate to email us at marketing@theprintspace.co.uk, or call us on 0207 739 1060