Win with your amazing photography in the Spring edition of Photovoice

The spring edition of theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards is now OPEN FOR SUBMISSION! Last quarter PhotoVoice and theprintspace launched the inaugural winter edition of the Awards in which Tim Flach was lead judge, and the grand-prize was won by photographer Yanina Shevchenko for her work on vanishing rural communities in Belarus.

Enter theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards here!

Working in partnership with theprintspace, the competition invites submissions which interpret some of the core values that underpin PhotoVoice’s work with marginalised and disadvantaged communities around the world. PhotoVoice will be using thehub, newly launched by theprintspace, as the submissions platform for the competition, and entrants will be able to use thehub to sell prints online.

The theme of the second competition is ‘Stories of Perspective’, and entrants are invited to interpret this theme in any way they choose.

The entries will be judged by an expert panel which includes acclaimed photographer Peter Dench, photography director Emma Bowkett from the FT Weekend Magazine, and creative director of 125 Magazine Rob Crane.

Entry to the competition is free for PhotoVoice members, and non-members can enter each quarter’s competition for a donation of £20. The winner will receive the following:

A £500 print credit at theprintspace! Runners up will also receive a £100 print credit.

A group exhibition for the winning and shortlisted entries held at theprintspace gallery in London.

A double page feature in PhotoVoice’s quarterly publication, sent to its network of members.

Promotion on both PhotoVoice and theprintspace’s website, social media and newsletter, reaching over 30,000 people.

Invitation to attend and speak at a private view held at theprintspace.

Submissions will close on the 20th April. Read the submission guidelines and find out how to enter here.

We look forward to seeing your entries! Any issues, email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk or call us on 0207 739 1060! You can also contact PhotoVoice on 020 7033 3878.