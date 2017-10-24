Private View – RPS Documentary Photographer of the Year

Join us at theprintspace Gallery for the RPS Documentary Photographer of the Year 2017 awards and private view!

This year’s brief was to produce a photo-essay consisting of 5 images on a subject of the photographers choosing. The judges, which this year included acclaimed documentary photographer, Alison Baskerville, along with Ken Lennox and Steve Kingswell, were looking for photographic essays that best represented their chosen subject.

Some amazing prizes were on offer, with 1st place winning a one-to-one workshop with Magnum Photos photographer, Stuart Franklin! The judges have cast their votes, and the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals for both Colour and Monochrome categories have been decided!

Please join us at theprintspace Gallery from 7.30pm on Thursday 26 October for the private view of the winning photographers’ and prize giving!