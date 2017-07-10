PYLOT Magazine Open Call – Free Scanning at theprintspace!

If you haven’t entered the PYLOT Open Call yet, theprintspace are now offering 1 hour of free scanning* on our Hasselblad X5 Flextight scanner to entrants! So get those negatives scanned and submitted by the deadline of midnight July 13th!

How to book

To book a scanning slot with us please phone us on 0207 739 1060 and quote “PYLOT” when booking.

You can book 1 hour free of charge!

PYLOT Magazine are running a free to enter open call competition for analogue photographers, giving them a chance to exhibit in the heart of London with theprintspace, and win a whole host of great prizes from the likes of Kodak, Stack Magazine, Labyrinth Photographic Lab, Parallax & many more!

The open call follows the theme of PYLOT’s most recent release, “The Perspective Issue”. They are asking photographers to submit bodies of work that are personal to them and the people in their lives. Political and social views are becoming increasingly polarised and information sharing proliferates through news and social media outlets – what does this mean to you?

“This is an opportunity to provide your perspective, or to explore the perspectives of others, whom you may not always see eye to eye with.”

The top eight successful submissions will be judged by The founders of PhotoMeet – Mimi Mollica and Frede Spencer, Cheryl Newman, and Max Barnett and Patricia Villirillo from PYLOT Magazine. They will also be exhibited at theprintspace gallery, where three projects will be awarded 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes.

*Subject to availability, offer open until July 13th, offer can be closed at any time.

The closing date for sumissions is midnight (GMT) July 13th.