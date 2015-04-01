Raising money for charity on thehub

With thehub, you can sell your own art work to a global audience, but you can also raise money for good causes with your creative talent. Rodney Rascona and his project ‘The Pink Door’ documents the lives of those who are living in the shadow of the earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12th 2010.

The Pink Door photographs are of a positive nature, showing the survivors in a positive and human light. Despite the earthquake happening 6 years ago, still thousands are living in tents and are unable to return back to their normal lives. A portion of the proceeds from print sales will go straight to the people who need help the most, helping them get back into safer places to live to raise children and start new lives.

Selling artwork on thehub for charity has been a popular way of generating much needed money for great causes, with the freedom to agree prices for prints and percentages with a given charity, thehub is a unique way of creating positive change through art.

Rodney’s photographs will be available to see in his solo exhibition, which is on until the end of October at Big Buoy, 1-5 Poland Street, London W1F 8PR open Monday to Friday 10-5pm

To view Rodney’s prints for sale