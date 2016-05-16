Road Wallah, a Bombay image exhibition and experience by Dougie Wallace

theprintspace Gallery is proud to announce the launch of a new solo exhibition, by acclaimed social documentary photographer, Dougie Wallace. Featuring his key images from his time in Bombay.

Road Wallah : Dougie Wallace exhibition at theprintspace

Dougie spent 4 years photographing the now defunct black and yellow Premier Padmini cabs of Bombay famous for their garish, psychedelic interiors and the elusive charisma of the drivers. The cabs have been described as ‘Bollywood disco bars on wheels’ adorned with Hindu gods and goddesses, especially Ganesh, who, with his long trunk and multiple arms, removes all obstacles and evils. Between the golden hours of 4-6pm Wallace could been seen on the streets of Bombay loitering with intent at busy junctions or at traffic lights ready to ambush, armed with 3 flashguns and Glaswegian license to pounce.

Over the course of 17 visits to Bombay, Dougie has produced a stunning series of the city’s iconic taxis and the unique part they play in Indian culture, now consigned to history after the cars were phased out in 2015 following legislation to reduce air pollution in the city. The photographs demonstrate Wallace’s tremendous technical ability which when mixed with his eye for colour, composition and humour, produces photographs with such depth and beauty they leave him in a class of his own.

A private view on Saturday 21st at 6:30pm at theprintspace studio in Shoreditch. All welcome drinks included.. Continues from 23rd to 27th May (Mon-Fri 9-7pm). You can also purchase prints from Road Wallah by heading over to Dougie’s website: https://art.tt/zvc

Road Wallah published by Dewi Lewis and available at www.dewilewis.com/products/road-wallah