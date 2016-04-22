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Artistic duo revealed as winners of outstanding contribution to Photography award

April 22, 2016

RongRong & inri, the artistic husband and wife team who have shaped contemporary photography around the world, have been selected as this year’s recipients of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award, part of the Sony World Photography Awards.

rongrong and inri exhibition at the 2016 sony world photography awards which theprintspace printed photographic prints for featured on our photography blog today2016 sony world photography awards feature some incredible talent like this landscape image we printed and mounted at theprintspace print studio rong rong and inri's portraits of couples and subjects for the 2016 sony world photography awards sponsered by theprintspace rong rong an inri featured as the guest of honours for the 2016 sony world photography awards which was printed and framed by the team at theprintspace tumblr_o61n14Iobs1qahvd2o4_500.jpgtumblr_o61n14Iobs1qahvd2o5_500.jpg

A special exhibition of their work will now be shown at Somerset House, London from 22nd April – 8th May as part of the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition.

“When we first started to collaborate, we were quite poor, life was harsh, it was a difficult period. But we still used photography to realise our dream. Our belief has not changed over the years, we now have Three Shadows to realise it. We keep going in the same direction towards our goal, but on the way, through Three Shadows, our path has broadened, there are so many related things appearing in front of you, they help you in a way but if your goal is not clear in your mind you will be distracted as well, and you’ll be lost. In the confusion you might find the line that you were following again, this is the possibility that photography gives us.”

Read the full interview

London’s hottest ticket in photography

Winning, shortlisted and commended images from the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards, including an exclusive set of RongRong & inri prints, will now be showcased as part of the official 2016 Exhibition, returning to Somerset House, London from 22nd April – 8th May.

Reserve your tickets today

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